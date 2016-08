Sept. 4

10 a.m. Sept. 4, 1 p.m. Sept. 5, 8 p.m. Sept. 7, The Senator Theatre, 5904 York Road, (410) 323-4424, thesenatortheatre.com, $7.

Speaking of you being old, it’s been 35 years since Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones first swept into theaters on his search for the Ark of the Covenant. See if it stands up to the test of time by watching it all over again. Awesome Indy-inspired adventure hats encouraged (by us), but not required.