Sunday: Music For Puerto Rico

Oct. 29

Seeing so many people gathering supplies and donating money, time, and energy to helping Puerto Rico, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria, has been heartening. But if you think about it hard enough (like pretty much anything), it's also frustrating because so much of this assistance coming from regular-ass people—"civilians"—is the result of the moronic, disorganized, and racist Trump regime dropping the ball when it comes to helping out. I guess all I'm trying to say is it shouldn't be the private sector's job to pick up the slack for the public sector, but hey that's where we are, so it's good that some local Peabody alums and musicians are getting to gether for a benefit described as "an evening of chamber music and awareness of the recent disaster in Puerto Rico." With classical music from Trio Jinx, Peabody Sinfonia, and others, and hosted by La OBRA, Peabody Alumni, and Classical Revolution, proceeds from the evening go to Unidos Por Puerto Rico (United For Puerto Rico). 7 p.m., Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 811 Cathedral St., $10-$15 suggested entrance fee. (Brandon Soderberg)