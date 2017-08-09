Sunday: Mary J. Blige: Strength of a Woman Tour

Aug. 13

Mary J. Blige—she of hateration, holleration, and danceries—has been going through it lately. Her ex-husband and ex-manager Kundu Isaacs did her wrong, and the two recently divorced after 13 years of marriage. But, in true R&B diva fashion, she’s singing her way through the drama. “There’s a special place in hell for you/ You gon’ pay for what you did to me,” she sings on ‘Set Me Free,’ a track from her new album, “Strength of a Woman.” In an interview with radio DJ Angie Martinez, she said singing and touring has played a big role in helping her get through. “I needed to be somewhere other than home thinking about all this foolishness,” she said. She’s doing it for all of us who wish we had the pipes to tell some asshole off via song. She’ll be in Baltimore, bringing Lalah Hathaway (the daughter of Donny Hathaway and an amazing talent in her own right), this Sunday. 8 p.m., Pier Six Pavillion, 731 Eastern Ave., (410) 547-7200, piersixpavillion.com, $76-$358. (Lisa Snowden-McCray)