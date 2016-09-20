Sunday-March 12: Front Room: Guerrilla Girls

Sept. 25-March 12

Since the Uprising, especially, Baltimore is becoming more and more of an art activist town. In groups and as individuals, we make art to challenge, to upset, and to comfort (which can be a form of protest in itself). And we're doing all this through our own ingenuity, but we owe much to the artists and activists who came before us—even if, at times, we want to break away from them. The Guerrilla Girls represent more than 30 years of art activism, taking on the sexism and racism of the art world through now-iconic posters, billboards, performances, books, and more, all while masked beneath gorilla faces. It's art activism in the sense that the product of their protest is art, and in the sense that their protest targets the art economy and museum culture. And decades after they posed the question "Do women have to be naked to get into the Met. Museum?" we're still asking similar questions about representation in galleries, museums, and Hollywood—as well as, "What they fuck does it mean for the Guerrilla Girls to be exhibited in a major museum?" Pick up the paper in the coming weeks for our coverage on the show. Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive, (443) 573-1700, artbma.org, free. (Maura Callahan)