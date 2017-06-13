Sunday: GRL PWR x Loop Dreams present: FIN | A Pride Finale

June 18

Whether you've had a beautiful, affirming, loud, boisterous Pride weekend or you've had a beautiful, affirming, quiet, restorative Pride weekend, do the right thing for yourself and come out ready to move at this Pride finale party put on by GRL PWR and Loop Dreams. Both sets of organizers, GRL PWR (Amy Reid, Pangelica, and Waqia Abdul-Kareem) and Loop Dreams (Trillnatured), have built their parties to showcase female, non-binary, and queer artists and DJs from near and far, and this one's bound to be one for the books with the tender and spirited Eunb1, summertime porch-chillin'/whiskey-sippin' vibes from rapper Berko Lover, bouncy mashups and mixes by DJ Pancakes, Dungeons & Dragons-jokin' comedian Violet Gray, plus sets from New York's Cremosa, D.C.'s Kryptk, DJ Snacks, and GRL PWR and Trillnatured themselves. 9 p.m., The Crown, 1910 N. Charles St., (410) 625-4848, facebook.com/TheCrownBaltimore, $7. (Rebekah Kirkman)