Sunday: Collective Minds Festival

Sept. 4

The Paradox, Baltimore's prominent house club—and hey, one of the world's best—has been slow-to-go-away this year after it announced it would close. But it's true: it's pretty much done (last weekend there was the Demolition 4 party), which makes Basement Boy Thommy Davis' outdoors house music party, Collective Minds, even more important. Usually at Druid Hill Park, Collective Minds has moved over to Poly this year, but it's the same stalwart celebration of house. On the bill is the house vocalist and DJ Ultra Naté (just doing a DJ set, by the way), Thommy Davis himself, Magic 95.9's DJ Biskit, Neil Conway, DJ Cel, and DJ Kasper Burnstein and hosted by DJ Oji, one half of the duo who hosted "Underground Experience" house music show on WEAA from 1989-2002. Noon-7 p.m., Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, 1400 W. Coldspring Lane, collectiveminds.org, free. (Brandon Soderberg)