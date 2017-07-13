Sunday: Blown Away: Killer Blow Jobs

July 16

The world needs more people who are less squeamish, standoffish, and fearful about sex. Thankfully, Baltimore’s education-focused adult toy store Sugar is out here doing the important work, offering smart, accessible classes on all things relating to sexuality in a way that is fun and approachable (like sex should be). One of the first stories I wrote for City Paper, for example, was about a twerking class taking place at Sugar. This time, the subject at hand is blow jobs: Psychotherapist and sex educator Stefani Levin will guide you through the ins and outs on how to give good ones, including sexual anatomy, the use of toys, and deep throating. Better to learn it here than through terrible, male-centered, straight people porn, I say. 6:30 p.m., Sugar, 1001 W. 36th St, (410) 467-2632, sugartheshop.com, $25. (Lisa Snowden-McCray)