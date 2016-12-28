Sunday: 1st Day Hike

Jan. 1

We can all pretty much agree that 2016 was the shittiest year in recent history, and now we begin 2017 days away from the inauguration of Donald J. Trump. But let us use the changing of the calendar for a brief moment of reflection and restoration. What better place than Druid Hill Park, a forested oasis right here in our own city? The Friends of Druid Hill Park are leading a six-mile trek through the park that starts at the Rawlings Conservatory and winds through the woods. Feel the wind rustle the tree branches. Breathe in the morning air. Watch squirrels and other creatures scurry about. Get the sense, if only for the moment, that you're detached from everything else. Bring water and a snack. 9-11 a.m., Druid Hill Park, 3100 Swann Drive, (443) 281-3538, druidhillpark.org, $10. (Brandon Weigel)