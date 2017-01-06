Starting Friday: "The Complete History of America (Abridged)"

Jan. 6-Feb. 5

Unless you're from Japan or have evaded the bottomless pit of viral #content, there's a good chance everything you know about the country's history you learned through YouTube by way of the viral video/meme-worthy school project "History of Japan" by Bill Wurtz. In nine minutes and using almost vaporwave-y animation, he races through the Japan's establishment all the way to the recent past, and it's hilarious: Distill centuries of war, struggle, and tragedy and you have quality entertainment, with an educational bump. So let's see what happens if we take a similar approach to American history. Billed as "600 years of history in 6000 seconds," the Vagabond Players' latest production digs through our nation's past as three actors take on American heroes, villains, myths, and stuff they didn't teach you in school—and probably won't teach you anywhere else. See it before a facist reality TV star becomes president and all the absurdity onstage suddenly seems totally unremarkable. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., Vagabond Theatre, 806 S. Broadway, (410) 563-9135, vagabondplayers.org, $10-$20. (Maura Callahan)