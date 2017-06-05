Saturday: Whedonism VI: Buffy Slays: A Burlesque Tribute to Buffy The Vampire Slayer

June 10

Somehow, my partner and I are just now watching “Buffy The Vampire Slayer”—we recently started the seventh and final season—which, we know, is kinda crazy because we’re both ‘90s babies and we love spooky shit and strong female characters and we’re powerful queer witches. But, better late than never, and as far as being late goes this is pretty good timing, what with the 20th anniversary and now a burlesque tribute to complement our binge-watching. The Evil League of Ecdysiasts, a D.C. troupe committed to burlesque tributes to nerdy stuff, returns to Baltimore for their sixth annual homage to the work of Joss Whedon (and here I’ll just throw out that Whedon worked on “Toy Story,” so when are we gonna get a Woody and Buzz striptease?) this time taking on the Scooby Gang. Now, I’ve found that nerd-centric burlesque can potentially attract horny sexist geeks of the toxic 4chan variety (who by the way can be just as dangerous as vamps, as we learn in season six of “Buffy”) and not the body-positive and pro-female empowerment (but still nerdy) audiences one would hope to find at these types of performances, but we perhaps we should expect good behavior and vibes from fans of one of nerddom’s more feminist series. And honestly, I’m just as interested in the garish sweater Willow will have on than when it’s off. 9 p.m., Ottobar, 2549 N. Howard St., (410) 662-0069, theottobar.com, $15-$17. (Maura Callahan)