Saturday: "We* Are the Asteroid"

Oct. 7

Everything right now feels hot and frantic and dire, and many fingers are pointing at many directions toward what's to blame or what needs to change. In this show at Current Space, "We* Are the Asteroid," artists Liz Ensz and David Moré confront the global issue of climate change through their collaborative artworks, which here include: "digital environments, inventively processed materials, printed textiles, cast metal sculpture, proposals, and improvised installations with 'the best local trash.'" Particularly, it seems, the artists are interested in exploring American industry and economy and resources, as well as a byproduct of all these things, which is waste. As time goes on and we potentially kill ourselves and this world with the ways we're living (along with an idiotic government reversing any small progress we've made, vehemently denying that climate change even exists, etc.), it's easy to fall into a well of cynicism, but Ensz and Moré, in their statement which reads more like a call to action, hint at "hope" and "resilience" too. Opening reception 7-10 p.m., artist talk Oct. 8, 2 p.m., on view through Oct. 28, Current Space, 421 N. Howard St., currentspace.com, free. (Rebekah Kirkman)