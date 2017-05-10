Saturday: Version 1.5

May 13

DJ Trillnatured, AKA Jessica Hyman, always plays the best records, mixing new jelly with old jams, essentially forcing everyone to have a good time. The BALTIGURLS member and regulator of revelling makes sure that drinks are spilling and people are sweating in this dancery. She's back with her monthly function “Version 1.5” at The Crown, ensuring the floor in the blue room is one two-step closer to caving in. Trillnatured, who earned our 2016 award for “Best DJ in the Club,” has a simple rule at her events: No hate, abuse, or violence permitted. Her events facilitate a safe space for people to enjoy themselves and this one will be no different. Be sure to make it to The Crown to party with Trillnatured for the last time as we get over allergies this spring as we head into the hot and humid summer months. 10 p.m.-2 a.m., The Crown, 1910 N. Charles St., (410) 625-4848, thecrownbaltimore.tumblr.com, free. (Reginald Thomas II)