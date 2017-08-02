Saturday: Union Craft Brewing's 5th Anniversary Celebration

Aug. 5

In their five years, Union Craft Brewing has become one of the largest brewing presences in the city, and they've concocted two of my favorite brews, Duckpin and Old Pro. And as you've no doubt heard, they're planning on getting bigger and better as the anchor of Union Collective, a new Hampden space for independent businesses. To celebrate their fifth birthday, Union is giving us the gift of a reunion show from Big in Japan, the ambient offshoot of early 2000s indie greats Lake Trout that includes members James Griffith (mem. UNKLE), Matt Pierce (mem. of Arbouretum and Mt. Royal), and Mike Lowry (mem. of Mt. Royal and touring drummer for Future Islands). It's the trio's first show in nearly a decade. There will be food on hand from Gypsy Queen, The Local Oyster, and Ekiben, and, as in years past, the brewery will unveil new beers and offer its widest selection of rare, vintage, and cask offerings. A ticket gets your first beer and a commemorative glass. 7 p.m., Union Craft Brewing, 1700 Union Ave., (410) 467-0290, unioncraftbrewing.com, $30. (Brandon Weigel)