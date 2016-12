Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m., Metro Gallery, 1700 N. Charles St., (410) 244-0899, themetrogallery.net, $15-$20.

Kotic Couture hosts a "New Queers Eve Party" featuring performances by J Pope and Wendell Patrick, DJ sets from Trillnatured and Ducky Dynamo, a live collaborative mural, gogo dancers, small bites, a midnight champagne toast, and more.