Sunday: The Corner Bazaar

Aug. 13

If you’re not in need of serious TLC every hour of every day, I don’t know what 2017 you’re living. Whether you’re beaten down by Trump-era dread and our oppressive social structures, drowning in work, struggling with relationships, staring down unemployment (ahem), or working through those totally normal mental health obstacles, there are small but significant things you can do to ease the weight. Strvnge Encounters, a project co-founded by Aayesha Aijaz and Salsabeel Abdelhamid that organizes open discussions and workshops primarily to address issues facing communities of color, has made it the mission of its “Declutter Your Mind + Space Campaign” to help people let go—of things, of fears, of anything taking up unnecessary space in our lives. The campaign wraps up today with an all-day outdoor bazaar featuring meditation and yoga workshops, astrology and tarot readings, food, henna, poetry, and music—plus the opportunity to sell and donate stuff you don’t need. Get rid of your junk; take care of yourself. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Ynot Lot, 1904 N. Charles St., facebook.com/strvnge.encounters, free. (Maura Callahan)