Saturday-Sunday: "What’s Going On?"

March 4-5

Since the election, I’ve been looking backwards—picking up books I read years before, and turning to music recorded decades before I was born. My reason for doing this isn’t just nostalgia, although there is something comforting in picking up something I first encountered when times were simpler (for me, at least). These things also teach me; they give me clues about how to exist in an often-tumultuous world. Along this same line of thinking, choreographer Vincent E. Thomas has put together a dance performance based on the music of Marvin Gaye. It’s telling that the title of the performance comes from Gaye’s early '70s hit ‘What’s Going On?’ Though decades have passed, we’re still struggling with the same things Gaye sang so mournfully about. March 4, 8 p.m.; March 5, 3 p.m., Baltimore Theatre Project, 45 W. Preston St., (410) 752-8558, theatreproject.org , $13-$23. (Lisa Snowden-McCray)