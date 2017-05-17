Saturday-Sunday: “This Is Spinal Tap”

May 20-21

If all you remember from “This Is Spinal Tap” is that amp going to 11 joke, repeated by seemingly everyone ad nauseum for 30-plus years, you need to see it again. Beyond excess of volume is the absurd excess of lifestyle demonstrated by bandmates David St. Hubbins (played by Michael McKean), Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest), and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) in, really, just the most pathetic way. The band’s fanbase fails to live up to the member’s egos, the legacy to the band’s promise, the Stonehenge setpiece to the napkin-drawn sketch, Small’s dick to his cucumber-enhanced bulge. These are sad, sad boys, and personally, very little entertains me more. By the way, if you see the screening at the Parkway, you might also send a check to Shearer: He’s leading a lawsuit against Vivendi, the company that owns the film, with his bandmates in tow and support from fellow co-star and co-writer Robert Reiner, because apparently the four of them have only received $98 for their work on the soundtrack and $81 in merchandising income in 22 years. May 20, 7:30 p.m.; May 21, 1:30 p.m.; May 22, 10:30 p.m.; Parkway Theatre, 5 W. North Ave., (410) 752-8083, mdfilmfest.com. (Maura Callahan)