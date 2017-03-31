Saturday & Sunday: PMF VIII

April 1 and 2

I always spend "too much money" or "more money than I should" at Open Space's Publications and Multiples Fair, but I've yet to regret it because supporting independent artists and collectives feels real good, man. And it inspires me to keep working on my own creative projects. The eighth annual PMF returns to the Baltimore Design School this weekend, featuring 100-plus vendors from near and far, from whom you can purchase things like handmade ceramics, jewelry, clothing, prints, stickers, zines, tapes/albums, shrinky dinks, actually cool and not lame greeting cards, poetry, bags, books, bowls, and a whole lot more—plus programming throughout the weekend too, like panel talks and performances and poetry readings. As of press time the vendor list has yet to be announced, but in previous years I've bought (and loved) abstract and sensitively drawn dreamy comics by Aidan Koch; colorful polymer clay necklaces by Emily Burtner; chunky knit necklaces by Morgan Frailey; "If I Ruled the World," a publication by local collective Press Press on agency an action; a tiny wobbly ceramic pipe made by my friend Ellen Paul; a comic about a tarantula lady named Tarantulina collaboratively made by kids and the Providence Comics Consortium, and a whole lot more. Saturday and Sunday, noon-6 p.m., Baltimore Design School, 1500 Barclay St., openspacebaltimore.com, free. (Rebekah Kirkman)