Saturday & Sunday: One Caribbean Carnival

July 15 and 16

Every summer photographs of Caribbean men and women dressed in extravagant, brightly-colored costumes emerge and circulate throughout social media. These men and women are “playing mas” and dancing to calypso and soca bands during what is called a fête, or street festival. This tradition often becomes fetishized and the people rendered as caricatures, but the culture dates back more than 200 years; the dancing, music, and food are all part of the richest celebration and expression of Caribbean culture. At the culminating parade—featuring floats, stilt walkers, steel bands, and masqueraders—people revel in the history of their culture and preserve its pillars. Baltimore and Washington D.C.’s two-day Caribbean parade and festival, featuring soca artists such as Shurwayne Winchester and Farmer Nappy, returns to Clifton park for those who seek to bask in Caribbean excellence. Parade and festival on Saturday, noon-10 p.m.; concert and family day on Sunday, noon-9 p.m., Clifton Park, Baltimore, Maryland, eventbrite.com, $15 on Saturday, $20 on Sunday. (Reginald Thomas II)