Saturday & Sunday: Kahlon & 3Dot Zine: The Cut Up Series III, Brown Paper Zine Fair

April 29 and 30

Bruh, have you ever been to an event hosted by Kahlon? If not you've been missing out on experiencing and celebrating the work of artists of color here in Baltimore and beyond. Don't feel too bad though, okay? It's alright. You're in luck. On April 29, in conjunction with 3Dot Zine, Kahlon is back hitting you right in the head with The Cut Up Series Part III, the Brown Paper Zine and Small Press Fair to start your summer off (well, almost) on the good foot. The two-day fair will feature the work of about 40 artists and collectives including True Laurels, BaltiGurls, Bilphena Yahwon, CP contributor Shannon Wallace, Kondwani Fidel, Bmore Youth Arts, Jermaine Bell, the Yellow Jackets Collective, Theresa Chromati, Tortilluh Girl, and many more. There will also be workshops, seminars, Healing Thyme with MOVAKWEEN, panel discussions, and of course after-hours celebrations. You have to register for one event, a presentation by New York Times Magazine staff writer Jenna Wortham followed by a discussion moderated by Kahlon co-founder Abdu Ali (held in conjunction with The Contemporary's CoHosts Speaker Series); the others you don't. They're all free, though. 1-7 p.m. both days, Eubie Blake National Jazz Institute and Cultural Art Center, 847 N. Howard St., facebook.com/kahlonbmore, free. (Reginald Thomas II)