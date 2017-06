Saturday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (block party 8:30-10 p.m.), Sunday noon-6 p.m., W. 36th Street, honfest.net, free.

Baltimore celebrates it's high-haired mascot for the 24th year in a row with live performances, bourbon tastings, a pop-up gallery, food and craft vendors, a block party, and the Baltimore's Best Hon Contest.