Saturday-Sunday: Doors Open Baltimore

Oct. 28-29

There are lots of places that are rarely open to the public throughout the year, or where it would be a little rude to just show up and snoop. As the name suggests, Doors Open Baltimore is the one time each year where everyone is invited to come on in and poke around a bit. There are lesser-known locations such as the Baltimore Society of Model Enginners, AIA Baltimore Chapter House, and Robert Long House, as well as institutions such as City Hall, the Arch Social Club, and the George Peabody Library, just to name a few. Sunday offers guided tours with even more history and insight. Get out there and explore the city. Various locations, doorsopenbaltimore.org, free. (Brandon Weigel)