Saturday & Sunday: Charles Village Festival

June 3 and 4

In Charles Village, you have your JHU frat bros, green-thumbed elders who make the most of their small front yards, MICA graduates who don’t want to live in the Copycat, that one group of buddies that’s always sitting outside the Charles Village Pub, a lot of nice dogs, a good chunk of the City Paper staff, newly-transplanted former suburbanites who seek strip-mall solace in the Chipotle and Coldstone and Starbucks, and folks who technically live in Abell or Old Goucher or Barclay but for simplicity’s sake say they live in Charles Village—it’s a motley crew. Once a year, they all come together to shake hands, admire each other’s brightly painted facades, and drink. Also on offer at the weekend-long Charles Village Festival are such neighborly activities as a 5K race and shorter “fun run” for the kids, a guided stroll through the neighborhood’s liveliest backyard gardens, food and craft vendors, and three stages of live music featuring Lafayette Gilchrist and the New Volcanoes, Brooks Long and the Mad Dog No Good, and more. Come out and meet the neighbors—or at least the dogs. Wyman Park Dell and 29th and Charles Streets, charlesvillagefestival.net, free ($20-$30 for 5K, $20 for Garden Walk). (Maura Callahan)