June 17 and 18, Parade and block party on June 17, 1:30-10 p.m. in Charles North; festival on June 18, noon-6 p.m. in Druid Hill Park, baltimorepride.org, free.

Baltimore celebrates its LGBTQ communities with the annual Pride parade, block party (featuring headliner Big Freedia), and festival, plus satellite events all week.