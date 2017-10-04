Saturday-Sunday: 2017 Baltimore Open Studio Tour

Oct. 7-8

Some artists—see the Abstract Expressionists—bring process to the forefront of their work, leaving all their marks and scraps and methodology visible in their final product. That transparency, on one hand, could be seen as a vulnerable kind of exposure into the intrinsic humanity within art; or too look at it another way, it centers the artist and their actions above all else, positioning them as a God-like creator whose every brushstroke is precious. And then there are artists who do not apply any importance to process; their work might as well (and sometimes is) entirely manufactured or store-bought, and how it came to be is beyond the point. But whether or not process is visible or important in a work of art, it's worth observing from time to time, in part to explore these kinds of questions and to get a sense of what it means—in practical terms, at least—to be an artist today. For the 29th year, visitors are invited to tour the workspaces of several dozen participating artists (including 2017 Sondheim Artscape Prize and Baker Artist Award finalist Sara Dittrich, pictured above) all over the city, from the Bromo District to Station North and Woodberry to Pigtown. See art in-flux and always ask questions—and don't skip the kickoff reception at Cherry Hill Homes Community Center (2700 Spelman Road) with artists participating in Youth Resiliency Institute. Studio tours 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, various locations, school33.org, free. (Maura Callahan)