Saturday: Summertime Adopt-a-Thon at Timonium Fairgrounds

June 10

OK, so, all I want to tell you about how I wound up with my sweet, weird cat friend, Toast, is that he came into my life a stray at a time when I sincerely doubted my ability to take care of a house plant, let alone myself, or any other living and breathing creature. But once I got him, it was actually so easy. (I'm still working on the house plant thing.) Toast is more entertaining than most things on TV, he is not picky about what kind of food he gets (um, but he gets the good stuff because I need him to stick around a while), and he likes playing with beer bottle caps and random scraps of trash more than he likes little catnip toys. And so far I've only ever had to pull a long, shit-covered string out of his butt once—while we had friends over. I really don't mind when he nips at my toes while I'm sleeping, even if deep down (and possibly because I'm delusional) I also think that's what made a couple boyfriends fall out of love with me. Toast is one of few things in life that brings me joy no matter what. So, what I'm saying is, adopt a doggo or kitty friend for yourself if you have the means. It'll probably improve your life a bit and you'll be taking in a sweet friend who needs some care. At this Adopt-A-Thon—put on by BARCS, the Baltimore Animal Welfare Alliance, the Maryland SPCA, the Baltimore Humane Society, Baltimore County Animal Services, and the Humane Society of Harford County—you'll find more than 100 dogs and cats in need of adoption. And hey, they're even waiving all adoption fees. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Timonium Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road, Lutherville-Timonium, (410) 396-4695, baltimoreanimalshelter.org, free. (Rebekah Kirkman)