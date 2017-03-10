Saturday: SHE: a benefit for Planned Parenthood

March 11

It’s easy to feel helpless and stuck as attacks on women, the environment, the arts, etc. mount up. But there are small things you can do to help, and small things you can do to take care of yourself as we all trudge through this less-than-thrilling time in modern human history. This event, put on by the group Escape Artists, takes care of two birds with one stone. Listen to poetry (including a reading by Laurie Rollins Anderson and another by Shawna Potter, front person of feminist punk band War On Women), get a tarot card reading, buy some art, and more—all in support of Planned Parenthood. Organizers say that 100 percent of ticket sales and 50 percent of art sales will go to PP. 7-11 p.m., Grand Voyager Rock and Art Gallery, 3317 Keswick Road, (443) 678-2746, facebook.com/events/1000248056741346, $15 at the door. (Lisa Snowden-McCray)