Saturday: "School of Rock" Live Reading

Oct. 21

“School of Rock,” an absurdly unlikely mainstream film made by Austin hipster/Terrence Malick-acolyte Richard Linklater and misanthropic TV writer Mike White (otherwise best known for the wrenching, funny-in-a-fucked-up-way HBO comedy “Enlightened”), is, ideologically speaking, the perfect movie. It’s rock-as-politics ontology gives you everything you could want: a schlubby guy finding an outlet for his nerdy passions, kids being empowered to learn through expressing themselves, and stodgy authority figures being told to where to shove it. Also, the film reminds us—parents are the worst. Briefly: After slacker fuckboi Dewey (Jack Black in a role he was born to play) gets kicked out of his band for slacking and fuckboi-ing a little too much, he scores a substitute teaching gig by impersonating his roommate over the phone, but the kids teach him as much about being an adult as he teaches them, about rock—because he’s not a real teacher, which the school isn’t happy about and so on. At a time when “Green Day” pop-punk had just about finished rendering the latter term meaningless, “School of Rock” kicked off a mid-2000s rock and roll nostalgia cannon that gave us things like Guitar Hero, Rock Band, and lots of father-son bonding. Presented by the JHU Film Society (which, full disclosure, I was involved with when I was a student) live reading features a cast of local artists including Ed Schrader as Dewey, as well as Joy Postell, Love the Poet, Jenne Matthews, and more. 6:30 p.m., Space 2640, 2640 St. Paul St., jhufilmfest.com, $5. (Brandon Block)