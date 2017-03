March 25, 7 p.m., The Sidebar, 218 E. Lexington St.,

(410) 659-4130, sidebarbaltimore.com, donations accepted at the door.

Eze Jackson, Bruised Ego, the dalai parton, Ninety Six Ghosts, and Kev Kannon perform to raise funds for Food Not Bombs and the Mid-Atlantic General Defense Committee.