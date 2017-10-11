Saturday: Pigtown Festival

Oct. 14

I was gonna tell you to check out, among the other attraction of Pigtown's annual neighborhood party, the Squeakness—the pig racing tradition that, I think, could be a suitable and conveniently already established replacement for the Preakness when it (seemingly inevitably) leaves Pimlico. Alas, swine flu—yes, that swine flu—strikes again, and the Maryland State Veterinarian has cancelled this year's pig race in light of the recent outbreak. In lieu of the oinkers, there will be pony rides and ferrets and other small, non-diseased critters on hand to satisfy your non-human contact needs. Also: live music, arts and crafts, food trucks, drinks, and a pie-eating contest (which, full disclosure, will be hosted by my brother and former CP intern James Callahan). That'll do, pig. Noon-7 p.m., 700-900 blocks of Washington Blvd., (443) 908-7038, pigtownmainstreet.org, free. (Maura Callahan)