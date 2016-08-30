Saturday: Out 4 Justice Free Break Out Festival

Sept. 3

Out 4 Justice is an ex-offender and member-led organization that advocates for policy reform to better serve ex-offenders re-entering society. Most recently, the group was a significant part of raising the awareness for getting voting rights for felons in Maryland. It is a tight-knit member-oriented group that is particularly inviting to the public (they have meeting every fourth Wednesday of the month and anyone can come—you should). The group has now extended its outreach with the Break Out Festival. In its first year, the festival is a family-friendly community party and cook-out intended to entertain and also educate, complete with games that explain legislation. 1-6 p.m., Oliver Recreation Center, 1400 E. Federal St., out4justice.org, free. (Brandon Soderberg)