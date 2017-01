Feb. 4, 7-11 p.m., Baltimore Jewelry Center at Impact Hub, 10 E. North Ave., (410) 243-0479, baltimorejewelrycenter.org, $75.

The Baltimore Jewelry Center hosts its annual benefit featuring a silent auction of work from art jewelers from around the country, plus displays of local handcrafted jewelry, food from Blacksauce Kitchen, an open bar, and live music.