Saturday: Nuggetfest 2017

April 22

For a time, the City Paper staff was obsessed with the oblong, breaded pieces of chicken known as tenders. There was something about their utility and tastiness and our shared experience of growing up with family dinners of Tyson's tenders (or any other frozen brand, really) that had us wanting to do a chicken tender crawl of Baltimore's bars and restaurants. That never came to pass, sadly, but the next best thing is an upcoming celebration of the tender's circular, more-poppable relative: the nugget. The sometimes-blog and more frequent podcast City That Breeds is once again hosting a festival of all-you-can-eat nuggets and hush puppies because, well, chicken nuggets are a damn good way to eat some chicken. In the interest of full disclosure, I was supposed to appear on the podcast to talk about a list on Eater ranking some of the best fast food nuggets but had to drop out. I'm not sure what I would have said—other than Eater severely over-ranks Burger King's chicken fries, which aren't even really nuggets, come on—but I can tell you that gorging yourself on breaded chicken and and fried cornmeal for $18 ($15 if you buy in advance, and all tickets include a draft beer) is a damn good deal. And hey, there are 50/50 raffles and drink specials to boot. 4-8 p.m., Nobles, 1024 S. Charles St., mobtownmeatsnacks.com/products/nuggetfest-2017. (Brandon Weigel)