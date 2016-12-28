Saturday: New Year's Eve At the Dox

Dec. 31

OK, so at this point the end of the Paradox is an ongoing nightmare deferred, having had endless final parties into the summer only to reopen here or there for a party. I'm not complaining. It kind of turns the place into a diaphanous club or something, here but not quite there, and about to wither at any point. So go there one more time for New Year's Eve for a party that only the Dox could do: 12 hours of dancing and ringing in the New Year, complete with a 6 a.m. breakfast and veterans of the Dox including Deep Sugar's Ultra Naté and Lisa Moody, Dox owner and house hero Wayne Davis, DJ Oji, and others. If you plan on going really, really hard on NYE, this is the place to do it—a legendary club perpetually on the verge of not being around anymore as we stare down the pending Trumpocalypse. 9 p.m., The Paradox, 1310 Russel St., (410) 837-9110, thedox.com, $20-$30. (Brandon Soderberg)