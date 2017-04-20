Saturday: Mr. Trash Wheel's Lost Python Ale Launch Party

April 22

Mr. Trash Wheel, the anthropomorphized garbage-eating oyster-looking thing that sits at the mouth of the Jones Falls and collects all the crap floating in it, has been as busy as ever lately. Recently, a single rain storm let loose 106,480 pounds of trash—or 15 dumpsters worth—that Mr. Trash Wheel dutifully pulled out of the water and gobbled up. (Source: https://www.facebook.com/HealthyHarbor/photos/a.141618125880052.16776.134349746606890/1560917040616813/?type=3&theater) And somehow he still manages to keep up one of the most active and viral social media presences in the city—what a guy. Let us raise a glass to Mr. Trash Wheel for all his good work, and why not do it with a beer made by Peabody Heights to commemorate the very special time in 2015 when a real, live snake wound up in his innards. Mr. Trash Wheel's Lost Python Ale is a session IPA that will debut at a party at Peabody Heights' brewery, with music by Tongue in Cheek Jazz Band and Abu the Flutemaker. Attendees get as many pours of the beer as they desire and a pint glass with Mr. Trash Wheel's googly eyed visage on it, and a portion proceeds will go toward Mr. Trash Wheel's guardians at Healthy Harbor Initiative. Sixers and cases of the ale will also be available for sale, and why not, it's a good cause. 7-10:30 p.m., Peabody Heights Brewery, 401 E. 30th St., (410) 467-7837, peabodyheightsbrewery.com, $30, at the door $35. (Brandon Weigel)