Saturday: MICA Spring Concert

Feb. 4

We endorse a lot musicians in these pages, but if you're looking for a lineup that distills some of the best of Baltimore's music scene, you could do a lot worse than the lineup for MICA's Spring Concert, which includes Bond St. District, JPEGMAFIA, Butch Dawson, and Micah E. Wood. JPEG's 2016 album "Black Ben Carson" ranked as CP's favorite, thanks in large part to the rapper's ability to make "the incendiary infectious, like a spiked bat-toting Pied Piper luring youth in for some much welcome radicalization," as Dominic Griffin wrote. Bond St. District's "A Church On Vulcan" also made the list, an album that "doesn’t hide from the blunt facts of existing while black—or gay—in today’s America," writer Bret McCabe noted, and sees that "defiant musical joy can be a radical act." Dawson, who crafts lurching, darkly tinged basement rap, is one of the scene's ever-evolving tinkerers, and Micah E. Wood, a photographer who shoots terrific portraits of some of the city's most notable musicians, plays wonderfully bleak electro-pop. Don't miss this one. 7:30 p.m., Maryland Institute College of Art, The BBOX, 1601 W. Mount Royal Ave., events.mica.edu/BBOX, $12, students $5. (Brandon Weigel)