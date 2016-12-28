Saturday: Litfest II

Dec. 31

A follow-up to last year's Litfest and the latest endeavor from the newly expanded (and incorporated!) Kahlon, this New Year's Eve celebration stacks local talent including: Kahlon figurehead and noisy club poet Abdu Ali (Ali's "Mongo" made CP's Top Ten Local Albums list); moody, oft-changing Jana Hunter project Lower Dens (Lower Dens' 'Real Thing' made CP's Top Ten Local Singles list); and contrarian noise-rap pundit JPEGMAFIA (JPEGMAFIA's "Black Ben Carson" made CP's Top Ten Local Albums list). Also on the bill, J. Pope, DJ Kae Glizzy, Logicoma, Isabejja, Nag Champa, Neptune, Cole, DJ Pancakes, and Jacob Marley. It's 10 bucks after 11 p.m. so be a nerd and get there early. 8 p.m., The Crown, 1910 N. Charles St., (410) 625-4848, facebook.com/TheCrownBaltimore, $7-$10. (Brandon Soderberg)