Saturday: Jim McKay Maryland Million Day

Oct. 21

The Preakness and Black-Eyed Susan Day are the highlights of the racing calendar that people who rarely set foot at a track know about. Jim McKay Maryland Million Day is for the diehards, boasting a full slate of stakes races featuring the top Maryland-bred horses. Named for the late host of "ABC's Wide World of Sports," who was a long-time supporter of horse racing in the state and helped establish the event, Jim McKay Maryland Million Day also boasts pony races, Clydesdales, trick riding, and a beer garden with brews from nearby Jailbreak Brewing Company. And anyone can access this without paying a dime. 12:15 p.m., Laurel Park, Laurel Race Track Road, Laurel, (301) 725-0400, marylandmillion.com, free. (Brandon Weigel)