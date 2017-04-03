Saturday: "In A Dignified Fashion"

April 8

Baltimore-born, Brooklyn-based artist Devin N. Morris has been all over the map lately, especially as editor/publisher of 3 Dot Zine (which recently got a mention in a New York Times Magazine article by Jenna Wortham called "Why the Internet Didn't Kill Zines"), but also for his video work; his sensitive, saturated photography; and his dreamy, dimensional collages that could grace the pages of any of your favorite fashion/culture mags. His solo show at Terrault presents new work that explores some kind of hard-to-define space between real life experiences, dreams, and memories, tying in themes of consumerism, queerness, desire, family, blackness, and more. In addition, Morris is curating a zine library featuring various artists, and his book "Baltimore Boy" which will be available for perusal and purchase in the gallery. Exhibit up through May 6, opening reception April 8, 7-10 p.m., Terrault Contemporary, 218 W. Saratoga St., 3rd floor, terraultcontemporary.com, free. (Rebekah Kirkman)