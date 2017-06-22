Saturday: Hyrsteria Issue No. 2 Launch

June 24

Last year, local artists Tanya Garcia and Valeria Molinari released the first issue of Hyrsteria, a zine "highlighting social differences that challenge us in our day-to-day lives" such as gender, race, sexuality, class, ability, and so on. Through visual art, poetry, and essays, contributors (including Abdu Ali, Marisela Gomez, Malaika Clements, CP contributors Bret McCabe and Nia Hampton, among others) found ways to connect to these issues, to bring them to light and concretize them, and in other ways acknowledge the levels of complexity and ambiguity and frustration that increase when these things intersect. The zine's organizers have sold copies of the first issue through Red Emma's as well as local fairs like PMF and the Brown Paper Zine Fair, but tonight you can head over to Dovecote Cafe to celebrate the launch of the second issue with snacks and drinks in Reservoir Hill's cozy community spot. 5-7 p.m., Dovecote Cafe, 2501 Madison Ave., hyrsteria.org, free. (Rebekah Kirkman)