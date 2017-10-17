Saturday: Hike for Healing

Oct. 21

With everyone taking to Twitter etc. to talk out the utterly unsurprising sexual harrassment and assault allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, the internet right now can be particularly upsetting and yes, triggering. Depending on what you happen to scroll upon and where you are mentally, you might encounter encouraging signs of solidarity and action, or simply stomach-churning reminders of the pervasiveness of misogyny and the abuse of power, more evidence of a pattern that seems unlikely to go away. If you're a survivor of abuse and/or someone who is vulnerable (i.e. a woman—abuse and assault disproportionately affect women, though it's important to remember that no one is immune), you do not have the privilege of being able to step away from all this: the dread, the restricting precautionary measures, the sense that your worth stops at your body, the knowlege that this happens everywhere all the time. That's a part of living, not just when celebrity's trangressions come to light. But what you can do, if only for an afternoon, is put down your phone and go outside in the company of fellow survivors and supporters. Hosted for the second year by FORCE: Upsetting Rape Culture, the Hike for Healing takes place at events around the country in solidarity with survivors to raise funds for the final display of the Monument Quilt, a growing project to promote healing in the face of abuse, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The central Hike for Healing event takes place in Baltimore, FORCE's hometown, in the finally-autumnal Druid Hill Park. If you can't be there for the hike, you can still simply donate. 1-5 p.m., Druid Hill Park, Columbus Pavilion, Mansion House Drive, razoo.com/hikeforhealing. (Maura Callahan)