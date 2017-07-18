Saturday: "Here!"

July 22

After three years downtown, Platform Gallery, which was co-run by Lydia Pettit and Abigail Parrish (full disclosure: both are good friends of mine; I also rent a studio above the gallery from Lydia), is shutting down. For their last show, they turned it over to Markele Cullins and Malcolm Peacock, who curated a group exhibition that features established and emerging artists from the Baltimore area along with fresher faced graduates from Baltimore School for the Arts and Carver School for Arts and Technology in Towson. This selection of artists—which includes Suldano Abdiruhman, Lauren Adams, Kenneth Bland, Makhai Fahie, Omar Harris, Mecca Lewis, Natalie Mallinoff, Gregory Miller, Haley Parsley, Erin Phillips, and Sariyah Wilson—is an "attempt to engage artists and audiences beyond the barriers that exist within the arts community in regards to location and age." It's a fitting segue into what the gallery will become next: a youth-run gallery through Baltimore Youth Arts. BYA, which has been renting studio space in the basement of Platform since this past January, is an artist-run after school program that provides arts and professional opportunities to youths in the city. 7-10 p.m., Platform Gallery, 116 W. Mulberry St., platformbaltimore.com, free. (Rebekah Kirkman)