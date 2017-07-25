Saturday: Fleet Foxes and Animal Collective

July 29

Ostensibly a folk band, Fleet Foxes get a whole lot from their sound, particularly in the booming vocal parts in the style of Crosby, Stills, and Nash. Speaking of, supreme Twitter troll David Crosby said this of the band's music when someone asked for his opinion earlier this year: "Could use some better songs." Ouch! Maybe he's changed his opinion since the May release of "Crack-Up," the band's first album in six years that steers the group into darker lyrical territory and more complex structures. They'll be joined at Merriweather with the everything-but-the-kitchen-sink psychedelic pop of Baltimore-reared group Animal Collective, whose most recent release, "Painting With," and its follow-up, "The Painters EP," finds the group streamlining its quirkiness into delightful three-minute bursts filled with vocal syncopations. On its face, this bill seems like a bit of an odd pairing, but given how both acts deliver irresistible earworms, it should work out quite well. 7:30 p.m., Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, (410) 715-5550, merriweathermusic.com, $41-$56. (Brandon Weigel)