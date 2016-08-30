Saturday: "Fat City"

Sept. 3

John Huston's "Fat City" is one of those lonely, scrappy '70s flicks that has slowly picked up an audience over the past several years after the New York Review Books Classic reissued the Leonard Gardner novel it's based on. A Stockton, California-set movie about two boxers whose friendship gets messed up when one becomes very successful and one is on the way out—total beautiful losers-type stuff with a desperate tone—the film is best summed up by the Kris Kristofferson song that acts as the movie's theme, 'Help Me Make It Through The Night.' Stacey Keach and Jeff Bridges are quite good, but Susan Tyrell, as Oma, a hard-edged alcoholic, is particularly devastating—it's one of the most harrowing perfomances in movies, up there with Marie Falconetti in "The Passion of Joan Of Arc," Mbissine Thérèse Diop in "Black Girl" (which recently screened at The Charles), and Tilda Swinton in "I Am Love." The Charles Theater, 1711 N. Charles St., (410) 727-3464, thecharles.com, $9.50. (Brandon Soderberg)