Saturday: Devin Allen book release: “A Beautiful Ghetto”

After emerging in 2015 by landing the cover of Time Magazine, photographer Devin Allen has been busy collecting donated cameras for the youth of Baltimore City and working with Under Armour. But Allen still finds time to walk through the cities he visits and his native Baltimore and do what he does best. Allen has compiled his poignant and sincere images of the real Baltimoreans who are often mischaracterized or neglected in the city's narrative for his first book, “A Beautiful Ghetto.” The book is comprised of black and white images of Baltimore and features essays from D. Watkins, author of New York Times best-sellers “The Beast Side: Living and Dying While Black In America” and “The Cook Up: A Crack Rock Memoir,” as well as award-winning poet Tariq Toure, who penned “Black Seeds: The Poetry and Reflections of Tariq Toure.” “A Beautiful Ghetto” captures the essence of the city before, during, and after the Baltimore Uprising and is set to release June 16—the book release event is the following day, so get yourself a signed copy and hear the photographer discuss his work in person. Noon, Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 830 E. Pratt St., lewismuseum.org, free with museum admission. (Reginald Thomas II)