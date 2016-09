Sept. 10

6-8 p.m., Chesapeake Arts Center, 194 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, (410) 636-6597, chesapeakearts.org, free.

Today kicks off a month-long exhibition that explores themes like community, land, and the definition of home as we grapple with issues like TIFs, Port Covington, and ways to address neglected communities. Curators asked artists to address their experiences with displacement and development and how art plays a role in their community.