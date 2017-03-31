Saturday: Crossing the Highway to Nowhere

April 1

For years now, Graham Coreil-Allen has been charging people good money to walk in places they could just as easily walk for free by themselves. You could call it a brilliant hustle, and it kind of is—but it’s much more than that. Coreil-Allen’s background is in art, architecture, and historic preservation, so his “radical walking tours” are very different from your typical “ghost walk.” The guided tour is probably the best way to hear the story of the west-end’s “Highway to Nowhere,” and maybe understand more about where Baltimore is going now. 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m., meet at 398 N. Greene St., newpublicsites.org, $15. (Edward Ericson Jr.)