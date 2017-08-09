Saturday: Burn, Brunch & Bark Practice

Aug. 12

Ravens games can be high-energy affairs, with charged-up, boozed-up fans agonizing over every dropped pass and shouting with elation during every touchdown. Practice, as basketball legend Allen Iverson once illustrated, is far less important. But the laid-back vibe is still pretty enjoyable for fans, especially since the Ravens are allowing attendees to bring their doggos into M&T Bank Stadium to watch the Ravens run drills in preparation for the 2017 season. (Be sure to register online at baltimoreravens.com and bring a signed waiver showing your dog is up to date on shots and vaccinations.) And there are plenty of other interactive events to take part in, such as a workout with the November Project at 8:45 a.m. (hence the Burn part of the title), games, meet-and-greets with cheerleaders and mascots, and more. And fans are still allowed to tailgate, because this is football and America we're talking about. 10 a.m. (gates open at 9 a.m.), M&T Bank Stadium, 1101 Russell St., (410) 261-7283, baltimoreravens.com, free (parking available for $10, cash only). (Brandon Weigel)