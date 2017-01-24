Saturday: BROS Bands Bringing Bucks

Jan. 28

Ever since December, when the city shut down the beloved Bell Foundry, forcing its second floor tenants out and booting the Baltimore Rock Opera Society from its studio and practice space on the first floor, the DIY scene and arts scene has been scrambling. For BROS this has meant a more dogged desire to have a space entirely of their own—which the group is organizing via a Crowdrise page (crowdrise.com/brosforeverhome). To add to the $20,000 or so they have (as of press time), this benefit show features a number of bands that offer up the same spirit of fun and optimism—necessary as development and concern-trolling city bureaucrats—as BROS: Cowabunga Pizza Time, Preston Boxing Club, Queen Wolf, the Lonesome Depths, and Don't Ever Give Up. 8 p.m., The Sidebar, 218 E. Lexington St., (410) 659-4130, sidebarbaltimore.com, $8. (Brandon Soderberg)