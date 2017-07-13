Saturday: Born in Baltimore Film & Photography Festival

July 15

Since last year, Baltimore Youth Film Arts has offered photography, video, and animation workshops to local teens and young adults in an effort "to build an online archive of Baltimore voices," according to BYFA's website. On BYFA's website you'll find a bunch of short video profiles of people in their communities, like Miss Karleen Sholto, whose son Shi-Heem was one of the people killed in the firebombing that happened in the Johnston Square neighborhood in March. One kid in the video says, "Everybody should have somebody like Miss Karleen, like a good mentor, a good teacher forreal." BYFA, which is coordinated by Johns Hopkins University, has joined what seems to be a growing network of arts and media programs for youth in this city. This type of work is encouraging and vital, given how staggeringly misrepresented or even unnoticed large swathes of Baltimore are in national and local media. And so, BYFA put out a call for entries and coordinated this juried film and photography festival. Some of the photos and films were produced by BYFA, some by Wide Angle Youth Media, others by individuals—sure to be a wide-ranging selection of local visual stories. 3:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave., borninbaltimore.org, free. (Rebekah Kirkman)